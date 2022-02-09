Qual è la canzone della pubblicità dell’iPhone 13? Titolo e testo

“I look real good today”. “Sono davvero bello, quest’oggi”.

Canta così O.T. Genasis, rapper classe ’87 di Atlanta.

Una canzone con un beat magistrale ed un senso tra il serio e il faceto (di cui vi proponiamo il testo in coda, subito dopo il video ufficiale dell canzone).

La canzone, uscita nel 2019, è stata scelta dai creativi (si dice ancora così?) della Apple per la pubblicità dell’iPhone 13.

Una pubblicità che vede protagonista un simpatico ragazzino in bici e che propaganda la qualità della batteria del nuovo telefono dell’Apple (che durerebbe mooolto di più delle precedenti).

Una pubblicità con una canzone che, siamo certi, entrerà nelle vostre testa una volta che la ascolterete una prima volta.

Il teso di I look real good today, canzone della pubblictà dell’iPhone 13

B-b-bankroll got it

I look real good today

I look real good today

I look real good today

I look real good today

Jumpin’ out the motherfuckin’ Bentley

Rolley in the casa, new Balencis

Walkin’ with a pocket full of Benjis

And my ten piece

I look real good today

I look real good today

I look real good today

I look real good today

Dive in the pussy like scuba

Mami look good, she from Cuba

All white like cocaine (caine)

I spend a lotta money on my chain

Keep me a strap like Rambo

Drug hit my phone that Fernando

Always trappin’ cookin’ in a bando

Look at my face (face), classy man go

I look real good today

I look real good today

I look real good today

I look real good today

Jumpin’ out the motherfuckin’ Bentley

Rolley in the casa, new Balencis

Walkin with a pocket full of Benjis

And my ten piece

I look real good today

I look real good today

I look real good today

I look real good today

