Qual è la canzone della pubblicità di Nutella Biscuits? Titolo e testo

Più una canzone è evocativa, più una pubblicità sortisce l’effetto voluto sul consumatore: se non acquistare direttamente, quantomeno rimanere impressa.

Sicuramente i creativi della Ferrero (si chiamano ancora creativi?) hanno fatto un’ottima scelta con la canzone scelta per la pubblicità dei biscotti della Nutella.

Si tratta di una traccia del 2017 che ha ottenuto (solo a leggere i dati di YouTube) un miliardo di visualizzazioni: insomma, non parliamo per certo di una traccia di nicchia.

Ma di che canzone si tratta?

La canzone della pubblicità di Nutella Biscuits è Symphony dei Clean Bandit, gruppo formatosi a Cambridge nel 2008.

Traccia presente nel 2017 nella top 10 di mezzo mondo, ha ottenuto platini, ori e diamanti a pioggia dall’Australia alla Svizzera, anche grazie alla collaborazione con la cantante svedese Zara Larsson (alla sua prima vera grande hit: si tratta della sua prima canzone a raggiungere la testa della classifica dei singoli nel Regno Unito)

Di seguito vi proponiamo il video ufficiale della canzone

Di seguito, invece, il testo della canzone (con in grassetto la parte scelta per la pubblicità dei biscotti Nutella – che nella canzone viene ripetuta più volte)

I’ve been hearing symphonies

Before all I heard was silence

A rhapsody for you and me

And every melody is timeless

Life was stringing me along

Then you came and you cut me loose

Was solo singing on my own

Now I can’t find the key without you

And now your song is on repeat

And I’m dancin’ on to your heartbeat

And when you’re gone, I feel incomplete

So if you want the truth

I just wanna be part of your symphony

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Symphony

Like a love song on the radio

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

I’m sorry if it’s all too much

Every day you’re here, I’m healing

And I was runnin’ out of luck

I never thought I’d find this feeling

‘Cause I’ve been hearing symphonies

Before all I heard was silence

A rhapsody for you and me

(A rhapsody for you and me)

And every melody is timeless

And now your song is on repeat

And I’m dancin’ on to your heartbeat

And when you’re gone, I feel incomplete

So if you want the truth

I just wanna be part of your symphony

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Symphony

Like a love song on the radio

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah ah, ah

And now your song is on repeat

And I’m dancin’ on to your heartbeat

And when you’re gone, I feel incomplete

So if you want the truth

(Oh, oh, oh)

I just wanna be part of your symphony

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Symphony

Like a love song on the radio

Symphony

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

Symphony

Like a love song on the radio

Will you hold me tight and not let go?

